Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
2
Multilevel apartments
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
135 m²
€ 82,651
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 820,287
Villa with a total indoor area of 700 m & sup2; in a modern architectural style with views o…
Villa 3 room villa
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
235 m²
€ 143,198
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 92,105
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project by a famous developer is located in the most …
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
78 m²
€ 146,645
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 326,476
The new Zephyr - complex is located in the green zone, greenery, incredibly beautiful area i…
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 89,489
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Villa 3 room villa
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
180 m²
€ 112,820
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 118,616
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
169 m²
€ 139,323
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 80,488
Great project of & nbsp; located in the most favorite area of northern Cyprus - Long Beach.L…
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
348 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,045,259
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
