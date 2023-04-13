Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
2
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhousein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
3 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 125 m²
€ 65,995
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 110 m²
€ 82,651
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,915,012
For sale a mansion under construction, located on a spacious plot with a magnificent view of…
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 73,266
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 55,368
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 83,943
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 94,094
Grandiose project of & nbsp; located in the most favorite area of Northern Cyprus - Long Bea…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 12/13 Floor
€ 126,775
Payment plan: ON THE BLOCK & Laquo; A & Raquo; 1,000 years. deposit 30% deposit 30% on key (…
3 room apartmentin Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 96,552
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,192
• Free access to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent se…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir