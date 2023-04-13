Northern Cyprus
Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
343 m²
25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
325 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
1 room Cottage
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
Project features:This charming Mediterranean property is built on two levels offering 220 sq…
