Seaview Houses for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
163
Nicosia
24
Trikomo
5
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
2 room housein Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,417
Ready, fully furnished 2+1 villa for sale in Fourseasons, the most popular project in the Is…
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
Mansion 8 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 527 m²
€ 2,629,125
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
3 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 325 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 249,899
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 312,374
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 684,382
Villa 2 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 238,540
Villa 3 room villain Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 200 m²
€ 167,606
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
151 m²
€ 750,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
207 m²
€ 550,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
149 m²
€ 567,404
The modern residence is located within walking distance of the centre of Pernera, one of the…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
127 m²
€ 550,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
450 m²
€ 3,600,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
