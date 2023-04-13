Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 127 m²
€ 248,929
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Villa 2 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 2,030
Luxury villas with sea views for sale in Northern Cyprus These villas in Northern Cyprus ar…
2 room housein Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,417
Ready, fully furnished 2+1 villa for sale in Fourseasons, the most popular project in the Is…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale a house located in the popular resort of Protaras, just a few minutes from the famo…
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,100,000
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
Villa 5 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,000
Luxury villa for sale in an elite complex under construction in Perner, Protaras (Famagusta)…
Villa 4 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa for sale in the most promising area of Ayia Napa, Kokkines. Since Kokkines is a hill, …
Villa 3 room villain Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 477,000
Villa for sale in a new complex in Paralimni, just a few hundred meters from the coastline. …
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,050,000
For sale a mansion under construction, located on a spacious plot with a magnificent view of…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
For sale a villa under construction in a new luxury complex. Walking distance to the best be…
Villa 3 room villain Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 465,000
Villa for sale in Agia Thekla, near the marina of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. The ideal option for…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
Villa for sale in a gated complex in Prtoaras (Famagusta). The location of these villas is i…
Villa 3 room villain Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Pernera, near the popular resort of Protaras. Th…
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 233,829
Our historical house, which is intertwined with history, 100 meters from the city walls of F…
Mansion 8 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 527 m²
€ 2,629,125
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
3 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 325 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m²
€ 788,737
Новая вилла. В процессе строительства. 50 м от моря. 555 кв.м общей площади. 3-х уровневая. …
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 162,231
One-story villa 3 + 1 with a spacious living room, three bedrooms and a large four-poster te…
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 325 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,123
Special project consisting of 9 villas in Famagusta Salamis Region. Known for its proxi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 137,500
ПЕНТХАУС 2+1 В УНИКАЛЬНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ От 137.500 £ Эксклюзивный комплекс на пер…
Villa 2 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,727
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,488
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,727
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

