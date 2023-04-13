Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
185 m²
€ 122,248
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 52,228
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 62,799
If you want to live in a complex in your own house, this project will present townhouses and…
2 room apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 76,301
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
200 m²
€ 167,606
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
50 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 58,967
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 48,195
One of the fanciest complexes in Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a …
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
135 m²
€ 82,651
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,619
A Brand New Project in Iskele Bogaz Area .. Our project consisting of semi-detached …
2 room apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 96,972
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
