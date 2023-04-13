Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Nicosia
14
Famagusta
10
Cottage To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villain Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
185 m²
€ 122,248
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 52,228
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 62,799
If you want to live in a complex in your own house, this project will present townhouses and…
2 room apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 76,301
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
Villa 3 room villain Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 200 m²
€ 167,606
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 58,967
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 48,195
One of the fanciest complexes in Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a …
3 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 135 m²
€ 82,651
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,619
A Brand New Project in Iskele Bogaz Area .. Our project consisting of semi-detached …
2 room apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 7
€ 96,972
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir