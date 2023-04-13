Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
226
Nicosia
75
Trikomo
66
Apartment
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
46 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
62 m²
9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
10 Floor
€ 103,454
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 223,251
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
2 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
186 m²
Price on request
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 114,463
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
3 room apartment
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 330,000
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 146,531
A magnificent project where you can be in touch with nature, away from high-rise buildings, …
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
5/16 Floor
€ 69,602
2 room apartment with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
3/13 Floor
€ 75,359
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential fro…
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
90 m²
€ 141,418
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
125 m²
€ 65,995
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
7/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
80 m²
€ 67,985
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 268,073
Apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
3 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 170,386
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 69,290
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 65,201
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 56,682
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 74,856
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map