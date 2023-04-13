Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

25 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
2 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 186 m²
Price on request
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 184,039
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 117,259
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 114,463
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
3 room apartmentin Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,000
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 146,531
A magnificent project where you can be in touch with nature, away from high-rise buildings, …
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 75 m²
€ 103,706
3 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 125 m²
€ 65,995
2 room apartmentin Mallidag, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mallidag, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 75 m²
€ 57,510
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 53 m²
€ 43,473
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 144 m²
€ 99,516
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 89 m²
€ 67,566
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 334 m²
€ 309,548
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 698,000
For sale Apartment of 166 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. …

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Mir