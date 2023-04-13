Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
226
Nicosia
75
Trikomo
66
Apartment To archive
Clear all
276 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 41 m²
€ 89,967
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. Located just 200 meters from the well-equipp…
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
4 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 332 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 159 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 121 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
Apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
€ 142,761
Apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
86 m²
€ 157,310
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
140 m²
€ 83,656
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
75 m²
€ 68,198
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
Apartment for sale in the Kapparis area (Protaras, Famagusta). Modern design, high-quality m…
2 room apartmentin Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 625,000
For sale one of five apartments in a low-rise block, a modern gated complex in the center of…
1 room apartmentin Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale one of five apartments in a low-rise block, a modern gated complex in the center of…
3 room apartmentin Altinova, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Altinova, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 4 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
56 m²
€ 68,000
1 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 68,934
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 186 m²
Price on request
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 184,039
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 117,259
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir