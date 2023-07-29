Pool Condos for sale in Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
ID: CP-722   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -400…
€ 426,217
1 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 81,398
3 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-615   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -600M &nd…
€ 290,986
4 room apartment in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Pay attention to the new project in our catalog. This modern complex will be located on a la…
€ 271,500
1 room apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the …
€ 184,710
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€ 217,000
2 room apartment in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
-100 m to the beach "The & nbsp; Cove" & nbsp; & nbsp ; -1 and nbsp; km & nbsp; to the g…
€ 260,751
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
€ 103,135
Penthouse 3 rooms in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Girne, North Cyprus The luxury apartments are lo…
€ 285,000
Villa 3 room villa in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
€ 368,894
2 room apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/4
2+1 newly finished flat ready to move in Girne Center. This apartment, which is only walking…
€ 138,896
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/9
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
€ 103,863

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

