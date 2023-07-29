Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Condos for Sale in Northern Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-650   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -650M &nda…
€ 112,736
Penthouse 1 room in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Indulge in Serenity at Your Ultimate Beach Retreat Seafront Apartment and Villas in Uniqu…
€ 272,493
Bungalow 4 rooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Houses in a Comprehensive Residential Complex in North Cyprus Gazimagusa Located on…
€ 503,000
3 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-677   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance …
€ 274,426
3 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
ID: CP-721   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -7…
€ 139,256
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
1 room apartment in Motides, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Girne North Cyprus Girne is one of the most in…
€ 111,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€ 368,894
Penthouse 2 rooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Project Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Northern Cyprus Cyprus, the …
€ 182,000
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenship in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenship
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 2
First we wanted to give information about the architect who. Century designed a special proj…
€ 2,096,809
1 room apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€ 117,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€ 749,000

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

cheap
luxury
