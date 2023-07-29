Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Northern Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6
Возможна рассрочка. Первый взнос: 71800 Фунтов Стерлингов. Рассрочка: 53200 Фунтов Сте…
€ 83,640
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
Grandiose project & nbsp; located in the most favorite part of Northern Cyprus - Long Beach.…
€ 83,370
Villa 3 room villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 489,992
Villa 4 room villa in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the …
€ 885,434
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 132,141
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/12
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
€ 43,756
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments in an Elite Project Near the Beach in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimagusa …
€ 269,000
1 room apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 162,628
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 12/13
Payment plan: ON THE BLOCK & Laquo; A & Raquo; 1,000 years. deposit 30% deposit 30% on key (…
€ 126,384
Penthouse 3 rooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-729   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Bahçeler  – Distance to the…
€ 464,515
Villa 4 room villa in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
€ 248,429

