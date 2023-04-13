Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Northern Cyprus

penthouses
46
multi-level apartments
6
studios
40
1 BHK
191
2 BHK
252
3 BHK
76
Apartment To archive
Clear all
80 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 153,442
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 124,880
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
2 room apartmentin Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
€ 230,000
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 With pool Bathroom: Combined View: on the sea a…
3 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
€ 242,095
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 3 + 1 ( three bedrooms + living room ) Bathroom: …
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² Number of floors 20
€ 258,547
 
2 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 20
€ 89,673
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATI…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 108,839
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 90 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 84,765
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 68,794
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…

Regions with properties for sale

Famagusta
Kyrenia
Nicosia
Trikomo
Karavas
Agios Epiktitos
Guzelyurt

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir