Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus

penthouses
46
multi-level apartments
6
studios
40
1 BHK
191
2 BHK
252
3 BHK
76
Apartment To archive
Clear all
364 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
1 room apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 57 m²
€ 143,682
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, всего в 350 метрах от моря, …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 199,955
Larnaca Airport 79 km • Nicosia 65 km Ayia Napa 45 km • Ercan Airport 55 km Miles of golden…
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 153,442
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 124,880
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,766
Алсанджак - самый популярный пригород Гирне, комплекс находится у дороги и связан общественн…
1 room apartmentin Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 60 m²
€ 120,766
A multi-storey complex with 720 apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and several penthouses with 3 …
1 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 41 m²
€ 89,967
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. Located just 200 meters from the well-equipp…
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
2 room apartmentin Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
€ 138,941
For sale under construction apartment with a layout of 1 + 1 ( one bedroom and living room )…
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 114,169
The complex is located on a hill of the BOGAZ region! 36 chic apartments with panoramic v…
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
€ 230,000
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 With pool Bathroom: Combined View: on the sea a…
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 214,120
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 Total area: 90 sq.m Bathroom: Combined View: at…

Regions with properties for sale

Famagusta
Kyrenia
Nicosia
Trikomo
Karavas
Agios Epiktitos
Guzelyurt

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Affordable and comfy property in Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions for Russians planning relocation to permanent residency in a place with a comfortable climate, clean environment and 320 warm and sunny days a year!

Why real estate in Northern Cyprus is profitable:

  • Visa-free entry;
  • Advanced medicine;
  • Rapid registration of residence permit (within 2-3 weeks);
  • Minimum crime and corruption;
  • Procedural fairness.

The cost of an apartment in Northern Cyprus

Residential property prices in Northern Cyprus depend on the level of comfort and location. A townhouse or a luxury two-bedroom apartment in Kireney will cost 120-280 thousand euros. A small one-bedroom or two-bedroom flat in Bafra, Trinity, Caravas will cost only from 40 to 100 thousand euros. Luxury spacious apartments in Famagusta can be selected in the range of 1.1-1.8 million euros.

Procedure for buying property in Northern Cyprus

Any foreign citizen can purchase property in Cyprus, but subject to obtaining a permit from the government bodies. Submitted application shall be considered within 4-6 months.

When making a deal, you must pay a triple tax:

  • VAT — 5% of the property cost;
  • One-time fee for transfer of title — 3% of the transaction;
  • Stamp duty — 5%.

Real estate tax shall be paid annually; it is calculated depending on the area of the premises.

You can find the best listing in Northern Cyprus at our website.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir