Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus

Affordable and comfy property in Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions for Russians planning relocation to permanent residency in a place with a comfortable climate, clean environment and 320 warm and sunny days a year!

Why real estate in Northern Cyprus is profitable:

Visa-free entry;

Advanced medicine;

Rapid registration of residence permit (within 2-3 weeks);

Minimum crime and corruption;

Procedural fairness.

The cost of an apartment in Northern Cyprus

Residential property prices in Northern Cyprus depend on the level of comfort and location. A townhouse or a luxury two-bedroom apartment in Kireney will cost 120-280 thousand euros. A small one-bedroom or two-bedroom flat in Bafra, Trinity, Caravas will cost only from 40 to 100 thousand euros. Luxury spacious apartments in Famagusta can be selected in the range of 1.1-1.8 million euros.

Procedure for buying property in Northern Cyprus

Any foreign citizen can purchase property in Cyprus, but subject to obtaining a permit from the government bodies. Submitted application shall be considered within 4-6 months.

When making a deal, you must pay a triple tax:

VAT — 5% of the property cost;

One-time fee for transfer of title — 3% of the transaction;

Stamp duty — 5%.

Real estate tax shall be paid annually; it is calculated depending on the area of the premises.

