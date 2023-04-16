Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Girne (Kyrenia)
Kyrenia
Agios Epiktitos
Pool Residential properties for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
110 m²
€ 54,989
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
170 m²
€ 223,587
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 82,414
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nb…
1 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 86,710
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
10/1 Floor
€ 1,992,835
Apartment for sale 193 sq.m in Nicosia. The apartment is located on the 29th floor and consi…
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 242,623
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Apartment
Iskele, Northern Cyprus
€ 119,468
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE Riverside life residence offe…
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
10 Floor
€ 102,816
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 394,308
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
45 m²
€ 30,088
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,747,127
A wonderful mansion on the Mediterranean Sea, with a total area of 1250 square meters, is ad…
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
75 m²
€ 67,546
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map