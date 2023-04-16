Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Agios Epiktitos

Pool Residential properties for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 110 m²
€ 54,989
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 170 m²
€ 223,587
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 82,414
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nb…
1 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 86,710
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 10/1 Floor
€ 1,992,835
Apartment for sale 193 sq.m in Nicosia. The apartment is located on the 29th floor and consi…
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 242,623
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Apartmentin Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Iskele, Northern Cyprus
€ 119,468
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offe…
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 102,816
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 394,308
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool  Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m²
€ 30,088
Villa Villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,747,127
A wonderful mansion on the Mediterranean Sea, with a total area of 1250 square meters, is ad…
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
75 m²
€ 67,546
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir