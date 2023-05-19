Northern Cyprus
Hide
Show properties list
Northern Cyprus
Girne (Kyrenia)
Kyrenia
Kyrenia
Agios Epiktitos
Multilevel-apartment
Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment 1 bathroom
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1
€ 56,328
Recommend
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
3
1
86 m²
5/6
€ 82,789
If you want to live in your own house, this complex offers your attention to townhouses and …
Recommend
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1
1
60 m²
€ 106,862
Recommend
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
165 m²
2/2
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3
3
€ 604,734
Recommend
1 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
1
1
€ 57,480
Recommend
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2
1
€ 137,076
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4
2
180 m²
1/2
€ 303,151
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2
112 m²
€ 150,161
• 200m to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3
1
1/1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated …
Recommend
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3
2
1/2
€ 309,040
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4
2
4/1
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
Recommend
