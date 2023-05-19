Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Agios Epiktitos
  6. Multilevel-apartment

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment 1 bathroom in Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
€ 56,328
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 82,789
If you want to live in your own house, this complex offers your attention to townhouses and …
1 room apartment in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 106,862
2 room house in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
Villa 3 room villa in Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 604,734
1 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 57,480
2 room apartment in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 137,076
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 303,151
Penthouse 2 rooms in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
€ 150,161
• 200m to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated …
2 room apartment in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
€ 309,040
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir