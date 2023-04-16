Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 198,044
Larnaca Airport 79 km • Nicosia 65 km Ayia Napa 45 km • Ercan Airport 55 km Miles of golden…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 68,249
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 21/27 Floor
€ 83,865
Great project of & nbsp; located in the most favorite area of northern Cyprus - Long Beach. …
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investmentsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 72,627
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 98,565
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного  пляжа, с дей…
3 room apartmentin Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 100,695
Villa 3 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 2
€ 145,280
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 262 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 347,000
The project is located in the east of Kyrenia. Thanks to its modern and unique design, varie…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 77,759
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 212,074
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 Total area: 90 sq.m Bathroom: Combined View: at…
Villa 2 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 124,526
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
