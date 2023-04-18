Nigeria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Nigeria
New houses in Nigeria
All new buildings in Nigeria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Nigeria
Residential
Apartment in Nigeria
House in Nigeria
Land in Nigeria
Luxury Properties in Nigeria
Find an Agent in Nigeria
Real estate agencies in Nigeria
Agents in Nigeria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Nigeria
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Nigeria
Find an Agent in Nigeria
Real estate agencies in Nigeria
Agents in Nigeria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Nigeria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
House
Mansion
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Nigeria
Lagos Island
Residential properties for sale in Lagos Island, Nigeria
Lagos
6
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 4,576,805
EXQUISITELY DESIGNED CONTEMPORARY OCEAN VIEW 6BEDROOM DETACHED LUXURY MANSION WITH 2-ROOMS B…
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
€ 172,000
This exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA ROOM, P…
5 room house
Ajah, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 323,928
Impeccable architecture, 5 bedroom Fully detached duplex with an open terrace in a fully sec…
4 room apartment
Ogoyo, Nigeria
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 352,638
4-bedroom Terrace with a BQ located within a conducive and serviced estate in Lekki, Lagos. …
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 6
€ 549,217
3 Bedroom Apartment For Sale Price: 250M Naira Location: Ikoyi, Lagos Features: …
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ajah, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA, and STUDY r…
Properties features in Lagos Island, Nigeria
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map