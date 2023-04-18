Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nigeria
  3. Lagos Island
  4. Lagos

Residential properties for sale in Lagos, Nigeria

6 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedroomsin Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,576,805
EXQUISITELY DESIGNED CONTEMPORARY OCEAN VIEW 6BEDROOM DETACHED LUXURY MANSION WITH 2-ROOMS B…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Jinadu, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m²
€ 172,000
This exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA ROOM, P…
5 room housein Ajah, Nigeria
5 room house
Ajah, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 323,928
Impeccable architecture, 5 bedroom Fully detached duplex with an open terrace in a fully sec…
4 room apartmentin Ogoyo, Nigeria
4 room apartment
Ogoyo, Nigeria
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 352,638
4-bedroom Terrace with a BQ located within a conducive and serviced estate in Lekki, Lagos. …
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Jinadu, Nigeria
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 6
€ 549,217
3 Bedroom Apartment For Sale Price: 250M Naira Location: Ikoyi, Lagos  Features: …
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Ajah, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ajah, Nigeria
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA, and STUDY r…

Properties features in Lagos, Nigeria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir