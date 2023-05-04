Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nigeria
  3. Federal Capital Territory
  4. Kwali
  5. Abuja

Residential properties for sale in Abuja, Nigeria

2 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Guzape, Nigeria
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Guzape, Nigeria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 216,826
3 room house in Abuja, Nigeria
3 room house
Abuja, Nigeria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000

Properties features in Abuja, Nigeria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir