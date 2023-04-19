Nicaragua
Realting.com
Nicaragua
Rivas
Residential properties for sale in Rivas, Nicaragua
San Juan del Sur Municipio
2
2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
251 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 255
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
House
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
4km from Playa Hermosa - 12km from San Juan del Sur. This extraordinary 1 bedroom …
Properties features in Rivas, Nicaragua
with sea view
cheap
luxury
