Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Netherlands
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Netherlands

Amsterdam
25
North Holland
25
House To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 210 m²
The city of Purmerend is 25 km from Amsterdam. Three-story house in the city center. The con…
€475,000
Villa Villa with garage in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa with garage
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 165 m²
The city of Purmerend, 25 km from Amsterdam. Villa with a large garden and garage. Land in f…
€495,000
9 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 15
Area 479 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Grand House on the central channel. Large beautiful 6-storey house on …
€4,76M
5 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam House in the center of Amsterdam Small residential three-story house i…
€953,750
9 room house with elevator, with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house with elevator, with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 13
Area 650 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Chic house on the channel Chic large 5-storey house on a canal in the …
€7,59M
6 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 6
Area 206 m²
Netherlands 17 km from Amsterdam House in the suburbs of Amsterdam 3-storey cozy house in.Ha…
€514,080
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Stylish Villa in Larena Two-story stylish villa with panora…
€1,23M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 243 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Villa with a magnificent garden Two-storey villa with a mag…
€1,67M
Villa 9 room villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 11
Area 574 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Chic villa with an attic Two-storey chic villa with an atti…
€2,01M
Villa 9 room villa with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 13
Area 686 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa in the forest area Three-storey large villa with pano…
€3,53M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
Netherlands 50 km from.Amsterdam Villa on the shores of the bay is a 2-story stylized villa …
€1,06M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 412 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa with a Shikarnaya design garden three-story villa wit…
€2,23M
Villa Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 320 m²
The Netherlands 150 km from Amsterdam. Imposing with the right to receive VNZH. A secluded e…
€1,50M
Villa Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam Villa 20 km from Amsterdam Large villa in the suburbs of…
€1,79M
Villa 9 room villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, near. Harlem Cozy villa 20 km from Amsterdam, near the …
€2,10M
Villa Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 264 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, direction. Harlem Chic Villa Chic Villa in a prestigiou…
€2,04M
Villa 9 room villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Area 528 m²
The Netherlands is 15 km from the center of Amsterdam Villa, 15 km from the center of Amster…
€2,21M
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 547 m²
Netherlands. Amsterdam House in the Jordan quarter Magnificent Canal House in the historic q…
€5,04M
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 349 m²
Netherlands. Amsterdam is a 5-story house on the channel Magnificent 5-storey house in the h…
€3,92M
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 662 m²
Netherlands. Amsterdam House 300 meters from Dam Square is a 5-story house in the historic c…
€3,86M
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 303 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam is a 4-story house on a channel 4-storey house on the Princes Canal (P…
€3,75M
House with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands. Amsterdam Mansion with a terrace of 37 m2 4-story mansion with a unique, presti…
€4,48M
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 600 m²
Netherlands. Amsterdam House in the center of Amsterdam Chic House overlooking the State Mus…
€5,82M
Villa Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 512 m²
Netherlands Villa with 1 ha Great villa 85 km from Amsterdam (1 hour by car) Land area: 1059…
€3,86M
Villa 9 room villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 11
Area 318 m²
Netherlands Villa with Stable Cozy Villa - National Monument of Architecture (1843. built) a…
€2,18M
Villa 9 room villa in UT, Netherlands
Villa 9 room villa
UT, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Area 612 m²
Netherlands Modern villa with a stable Beautiful modern villa 35 min drive from Amsterdam, n…
€2,77M

Property types in Netherlands

villas

Properties features in Netherlands

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir