Realting.com
Morocco
Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
Prefecture de Skhirate-Temara -
Temara
Residential properties for sale in Temara, Morocco
8 properties total found
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
58 m²
€ 495,723
You want to buy a commercial property in Rabat Hay Riad: Commercial for sale in a shopping c…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
93 m²
€ 867,515
Commercial space for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Commercial space with an area of 93 m². Authori…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
40 m²
€ 470,975
You wish to buy a business in Rabat Hay Riad: Business for sale in Mahaj Riad with an area o…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
7 500 m²
€ 2,230,934
Want to buy land in Temara Mers Alkhir? Land for building with an area of 7,500 m² in Mers …
Villa 4 room villa
Temara, Morocco
2 bath
680 m²
€ 2,106,822
Villa for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa in a main avenue in Hay Riad, with an area of 680 m²…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
1 100 m²
€ 966,659
Want to buy land in Temara Hay Ennasr? A plot of 314 m² Ennasr housing estate in Temara, au…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
90 m²
€ 545,340
Goodwill of a restaurant for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Restaurant in Mahaj Riad with an area o…
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
27 m²
€ 371,792
Want to buy a commercial property in Rabat Hay Riad? A local area of ?? 27 m² in Hay Riad. …
