Residential properties for sale in Prefecture of Rabat, Morocco

Rabat
65
65 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 1 957 m²
€ 2,358,672
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agency is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty villa in …
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 224 m²
€ 1,663,484
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie du Souissi. …
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
€ 422,078
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Center Ville. Commercial…
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 450 m²
€ 1,737,968
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangerai…
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 2 550 m²
€ 1,949,008
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Old villa with an area of 2…
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
65 m²
€ 49,656
Aykana real estate agencies is selling a commercial premises in Rabat Hassan. Commercial pre…
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 196 m²
€ 1,117,265
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Salé La Marina. Magnificent apartment…
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
45 m²
€ 521,391
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Commercial Premise in Salé Marina. Sal…
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 399 m²
€ 993,125
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. Villa with an area of 399 m…
Villa 3 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 2 200 m²
€ 2,979,375
EXCLUSIVELY. Aykana real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Very pretty si…
2 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
2 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 141 m²
€ 993,125
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Apartment …
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 134 m²
€ 620,703
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi. Beautifu…
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath 360 m²
€ 2,110,390
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a luxurious apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Su…
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 167 m²
€ 769,672
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi Beautiful…
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 000 m²
€ 6,207,030
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a school in Rabat Souissi. Nursery and primary educat…
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 2 750 m²
€ 3,202,828
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty single storey villa,…
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 234 m²
€ 645,531
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. A small villa with an area …
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
300 m²
€ 1,241,406
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a restaurant business in Rabat Hassan. L…
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
1 bath 92 m²
€ 273,109
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Renovated …
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath 6 489 m²
€ 7,448,436
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. - Property Area: 6489 m² - …
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 159 m²
€ 757,258
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi in Jnane S…
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
5 bath 1 900 m²
€ 2,731,093
EXCLUSIVELY. our real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Very pretty sing…
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
75 m²
€ 893,812
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a café in the villa center of Rabat. On …
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 190 m²
€ 844,156
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Apartment to renovate, …
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 195 m²
€ 1,042,781
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. 195 m² apa…
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 230 m²
€ 1,390,375
Apartment for sale in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent apartment with an area of 230 m² on the 2nd…
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath 2 160 m²
€ 6,703,593
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent furnished archi…
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 170 m²
€ 968,297
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi. Nice apa…
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath 800 m²
€ 4,642,859
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new villa in Rabat Souissi l'orangeraie. New villa …
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath 1 720 m²
€ 4,469,062
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. A very pretty oriental vill…

