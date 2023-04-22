Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
  4. Prefecture de Skhirate-Temara -

Residential properties for sale in Prefecture de Skhirate-Temara -, Morocco

Temara
10
Harhoura
4
14 properties total found
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
58 m²
€ 490,813
You want to buy a commercial property in Rabat Hay Riad: Commercial for sale in a shopping c…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
93 m²
€ 858,922
Commercial space for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Commercial space with an area of 93 m². Authori…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
69 m²
€ 294,488
Commercial Space for sale in Temara Center. Local in a large artery in the center of Temara,…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
40 m²
€ 466,198
You wish to buy a business in Rabat Hay Riad: Business for sale in Mahaj Riad with an area o…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
7 500 m²
€ 2,208,306
Want to buy land in Temara Mers Alkhir? Land for building with an area of 7,500 m² in Mers …
Villa 4 room villa in Temara, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Temara, Morocco
2 bath 680 m²
€ 2,085,954
Villa for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa in a main avenue in Hay Riad, with an area of 680 m²…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
1 100 m²
€ 957,085
Want to buy land in Temara Hay Ennasr? A plot of 314 m² Ennasr housing estate in Temara, au…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
90 m²
€ 539,808
Goodwill of a restaurant for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Restaurant in Mahaj Riad with an area o…
Apartment in Temara, Morocco
Apartment
Temara, Morocco
27 m²
€ 368,110
Want to buy a commercial property in Rabat Hay Riad? A local area of ?? 27 m² in Hay Riad. …
2 room apartment in Temara, Morocco
2 room apartment
Temara, Morocco
1 bath 141 m²
€ 392,650
Apartment for rent in Temara Center. A nice apartment of two fronts, crossing, on the 2nd fl…
Villa 4 room villa in Harhoura, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Harhoura, Morocco
5 bath 3 179 m²
€ 2,208,657
Want to buy a villa in Temara Harhoura? a villa for sale with an area of 3179 m² of land and…
Apartment in Harhoura, Morocco
Apartment
Harhoura, Morocco
12 000 m²
€ 9,716,545
Want to buy a Land in Temara Harhoura? Land for sale with an area of 12000 m², authorized fo…
1 room apartment in Harhoura, Morocco
1 room apartment
Harhoura, Morocco
1 bath 83 m²
€ 233,136
Want to buy an apartment in Temara Harhoura? An apartment with an area of 83 m² on the 2nd f…
1 room apartment in Harhoura, Morocco
1 room apartment
Harhoura, Morocco
1 bath 83 m²
€ 294,488
Would you like to buy an apartment in Temara Plage Sable D'or? An apartment for sale on the …

Properties features in Prefecture de Skhirate-Temara -, Morocco

with ocean view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir