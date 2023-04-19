Morocco
Residential properties for sale in Prefecture de Meknes, Morocco
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 bath
70 m²
€ 248,115
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment of 70 m² i…
Villa 4 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 bath
2 038 m²
€ 2,481,148
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat souissi ONEP. Old villa to renovate…
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 bath
86 m²
€ 298,730
Apartment for sale in Rabat Akkari. Apartment with an area of 86 m² on the 2nd floor without…
Apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 000 m²
€ 2,605,205
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Marrakech. Building land with an…
3 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 bath
352 m²
€ 1,563,081
Apartment for sale in Rabat Hay Riad. Splendid apartment cross, close to Mahaj Riad. In a ma…
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 bath
110 m²
€ 450,328
Apartment for sale in Rabat Agdal. Apartment, at the top of Agdal, with an area of 110 m² on…
Apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
275 m²
€ 446,594
Want to buy a business in Rabat Hay Riad? Local with an area of 275 m² in a main avenue in H…
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
4 bath
360 m²
€ 2,108,976
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a luxurious apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Su…
Villa 6 room villa
Tmeaqit, Morocco
5 bath
2 000 m²
€ 4,714,053
You want to buy a villa in Rabat Road of Zaers: Very nice Villa for sale has road of Zaers o…
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath
399 m²
€ 992,459
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. Villa with an area of 399 m…
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 bath
60 m²
€ 215,854
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Temara Harhoura. Apartment on the gro…
2 room apartment
Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 bath
118 m²
€ 446,594
Apartment for sale at the Nations Beach. Apartment in a closed residence with swimming pool,…
Properties features in Prefecture de Meknes, Morocco
with ocean view
cheap
luxury
