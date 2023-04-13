Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Morocco

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
104
3 BHK
98
4 BHK
26
Apartment To archive
Clear all
415 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 205 m²
€ 965,530
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Apartment located on …
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 210 m²
€ 544,658
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Aviation. Ground fl…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 92 m²
€ 358,979
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. 92 m² apartment, loc…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
103 m²
€ 148,543
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Hay Riad Commercial spac…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
103 m²
€ 148,543
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Hay Riad Commercial spac…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 116 m²
€ 371,358
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment located on…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
95 m²
€ 1,237,858
Aykana Real Estate Agencies is selling a commercial premises in Rabat Bas Agdal. Corner room…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 116 m²
€ 346,600
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Témara Wifak. Apartment of 116 m² plu…
4 room apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 224 m²
€ 1,658,730
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie du Souissi. …
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 95 m²
€ 668,444
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a house in Temara. Atypical house on a plot of 95 m² …
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 538 m²
€ 3,236,504
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Wifak. Land located in the best area o…
Apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
€ 420,872
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Center Ville. Commercial…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
116 m²
€ 346,600
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a business in Rabat Hay Riad. Leasehold with an area …
4 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,039,801
AYAKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Apartment located on…
1 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 70 m²
€ 247,572
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment of 70 m² i…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
74 m²
€ 247,572
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new apartment in Rabat Hay Nahda. New modern apartm…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 145 m²
€ 792,229
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 225 m²
€ 1,064,558
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi. Complete…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 131 m²
€ 717,958
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Agdal. Completely renovated apa…
1 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 66 m²
€ 346,600
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Very nic…
4 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,411,159
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Very nice a…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
40 m²
€ 321,843
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Commercial Premise in Rabat Agdal. Commercial premi…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 171 m²
€ 767,472
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Haut Agdal. Apartment on a high…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 131 m²
€ 507,522
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment of 131 m² …
4 room apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 450 m²
€ 1,733,002
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangerai…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 89 m²
€ 259,950
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Témara Wifak. 89 m² apartment in a se…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 700 m²
€ 378,785
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Skhirat. Land with an area of 1,700 m². Price…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 156 m²
€ 693,201
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling in Rabat Haut Agdal. Apartment of 156 m² completely r…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
90 m²
€ 160,922
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a store in Temara. New unfinished store …
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 159 m²
€ 742,715
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Completely renovated …

Regions with properties for sale

caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal
Drâa-Tafilalet
Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
Rabat
Temara
Harhoura
Ameur
caidat de Ameur
Larache
Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima

Properties features in Morocco

with ocean view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir