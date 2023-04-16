Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Zelenika

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 141,000
A9-532. Two bedroom apartment in Zelenika with sea view For sale apartment in Zelenika with …
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 104,000
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 103,480
A2-302. Flats in ZelenikaA new complex of two buildings, located in a quiet, very green plac…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 135,000
A5-126. New apartment with pool and sea view in ZelenikaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
53 m²
€ 100,700
The apartment of a new apartment building located in Zelenik, 4.5 km from Herceg - Novi. Qui…
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 228 m²
€ 750,000
Fantastic chalet in Zelenika, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
