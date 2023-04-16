Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Zelenika
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro
10 properties total found
New
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 141,000
A9-532. Two bedroom apartment in Zelenika with sea view For sale apartment in Zelenika with …
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 104,000
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 103,480
A2-302. Flats in ZelenikaA new complex of two buildings, located in a quiet, very green plac…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 135,000
A5-126. New apartment with pool and sea view in ZelenikaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
53 m²
€ 100,700
The apartment of a new apartment building located in Zelenik, 4.5 km from Herceg - Novi. Qui…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
228 m²
€ 750,000
Fantastic chalet in Zelenika, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
