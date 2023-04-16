Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Zelenika
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic house in Zelenika, Montenegro. This house is located in the very peaceful neighb…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir