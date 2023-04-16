Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Zelenika
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 340,000
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
9 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
9 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 230,000
Three-storey house in Kuti, Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 193 m2, and the area of t…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
D7-003. Cozy house in Herceg Novifor sale house in Zeleniki. The house is made of good mater…
8 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
8 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 225,000
The house is located in Zelenika, on a flat plot, 2 km from the sea Area of the house: 210 m…
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 170,000
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 4518 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The area of the house is 64 m2, and…
6 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
6 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 180,000
NUM 2266 Three-storey house for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The house with a total are…
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2290 Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and th…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
D2-1008. Nice house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi rivieraNice house for sale in Zelenika, He…
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1
D2-1098. Cozy house with a beautiful garden in ZelenikaA two-storey house for sale in Zeleni…
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
D5-115. Two small Houses on one plot in ZelenikaTwo houses for sale on one plot of cascade p…
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 158,000
Plot with a one-storey house in Zelenika, 5 minutes walk from the sea. Plot size 523 sq. m. …
Housein Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 150,000
The house is located on a plot of 496 square meters, the plot is flat and fenced. The hous…
Housein Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 850,000
The building is located in Zelenika, 200 meters from the beach and 400 meters from the city …
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 68,000
7 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
7 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 750,000
A new three-storey house in Zelenik, 350 metres from the sea, is for sale. The grounds have…
2 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bath 125 m²
€ 390,000
A modern house in Zelenika village, a suburb of Herceg Novi, is for sale. The house is fully…
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 228 m²
€ 750,000
Fantastic chalet in Zelenika, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
4 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 500,000
Fantastic house in Zelenika, Montenegro. This house is located in the very peaceful neighb…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir