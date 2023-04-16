Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Zelenika
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 126,500
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5197 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 130,000
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 141,000
A9-532. Two bedroom apartment in Zelenika with sea view For sale apartment in Zelenika with …
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 104,000
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 103,480
A2-302. Flats in ZelenikaA new complex of two buildings, located in a quiet, very green plac…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 135,000
A5-126. New apartment with pool and sea view in ZelenikaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 124 m²
€ 480,000
Amazing town villa with splendid sea view for sale in center of Herceg Novi.This villa is co…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 48 m²
€ 84,000
Wonderful fully furnished one bedrooms apartments with sea views for sale in newly built res…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bath 108 m²
€ 250,000
Villa with sea views for sale situatedin a quiet part of Zelenika, near Herceg Novi, Montene…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bath 71 m²
€ 125,000
Wonderful fully furnished Two bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 58 m²
€ 91,000
Wonderful fully furnished one bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 137,000
Apartment in the center of Zelenika on the first line, Herceg Novi, Montenegro. The apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 53 m²
€ 92,750
For sale 5 identical in area and filling two-bedroom apartments in a 3-storey residential bu…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
63 m²
€ 126,000
Two-bedroom apartment in a residential complex in the cozy place of Zelenik. This place is v…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
53 m²
€ 100,700
The apartment of a new apartment building located in Zelenik, 4.5 km from Herceg - Novi. Qui…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir