Villas for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa for sale in Djenovichi with beautiful sea views, in a village located in Herceg Novi. …
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
NUM 5019 Villa for sale in Djenovici with an outstanding view of the sea, in a settlemen…
Villa Villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
134 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a complex of villas with a view of the Boko-Kotor Bay! The complex consists of 12 …
Villa Villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
134 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4819 For sale a complex of villas overlooking the Bay of Kotor! The complex consi…
Villa 4 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 740,000
Villa 4 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 740,000
NUM 4034 A two-story villa with a pool in Kumbor is for sale. The area of the villa i…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
8 bath 510 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the peninsula…
Villa 4 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 bath 296 m²
€ 1,500,000
wp: paragraph A luxury 296 m2 two-story villa with panoramic views of the bay, just 5 minut…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
wp: paragraph Spacious villa in close proximity to the sea in the village of Djenovichi, no…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350m2 ; Land area: 750m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sanuzly: 3 + 2 toilets ; Floors…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350 square meters.m. Land area: 750 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
Villa 4 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 bath 270 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a magnificent villa in Jenovici settlement, in close proximity to the Porto Novi co…

