Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Villas
Villas for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa
13 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
760 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa for sale in Djenovichi with beautiful sea views, in a village located in Herceg Novi. …
Villa Villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
134 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a complex of villas with a view of the Boko-Kotor Bay! The complex consists of 12 …
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 740,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
8 bath
510 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the peninsula…
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 bath
296 m²
€ 1,500,000
wp: paragraph A luxury 296 m2 two-story villa with panoramic views of the bay, just 5 minut…
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
wp: paragraph Spacious villa in close proximity to the sea in the village of Djenovichi, no…
Villa 4 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 bath
270 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a magnificent villa in Jenovici settlement, in close proximity to the Porto Novi co…
