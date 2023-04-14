Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Zelenika
42
121 property total found
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 70,000
A7-024. New residential house in Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale in a new house in Kumbor, Herce…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available in a new building. It has modern quality finishes …
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5 Floor
€ 220,000
A7-019. Apartment on the first line in Kumbor, Herceg NoviFor sale apartment in Kumbor, Herc…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 109,000
A7-021. Sea view apartment Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartment in Kumbor, Herceg …
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 bath 61 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 139,000
This is a beautifully & stylishly decorated apartment that is priced to sell!  I…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartmentin Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 400,000
A7-017. Designer apartment in Djenovici, Herceg NoviFor sale in Djenovici Herceg Novi Spacio…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
64 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
50 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
68 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
69 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
69 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
69 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
69 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
43 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
42 m²
Price on request
6 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 920,000
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 215,000
A7-009. 2+1 apartment in Djenovicifor sale Spacious apartment in the residential complex "Bl…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 160,000
A7-006. Apartment 2+1 near Portonovifor sale Spacious apartment in a good area not far from …

