Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Zelenika
23
House To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
5 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
6 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 920,000
3 room housein Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 98,000
D5-1021. Duplex near sea in Baosici For sale duplex near sea in Baosici.  Living area 1…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 4
€ 390,000
D9-1159. Magnificent house with panoramic views in KumborExcellent, sunny house, just five m…
5 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 294 m² Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
D9-1155. Nice house with panoramic sea viewsFor sale a spacious, sunny house in Djenovici, t…
Housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
D9-1158. Front line villa with panoramic sea viewsFor sale is a two-storey villa, which is l…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
D9-1156. Spacious villa near the sea in Boka BayVilla for sale with stunning sea views in th…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
D9-1149. Modern house with a sea view in DjenoviciHouse for sale near the beach near Herceg …
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
D2-099. Great villa in Djenovici, Herceg Novi RivieraBeautiful villa overlooking the bay, 20…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 295 m²
€ 1,100,000
D2-162. Villa with panoramic views in the resort village of KumborPorto Novi “One and One on…
4 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 370 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,200,000
D2-1075. Magnificent villa with Pool and Sea Views near Porto Novi Spacious villa for sale i…
4 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
D2-2042. Modern villa with sea view in BaosiciVilla for sale 150m from the sea, with a total…
Housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
323 m²
Price on request
D2-573. Amazing villa for sale in Djenovici, MontenegroNew Villa with an area of 323 sqm, pl…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 287 m²
€ 2,190,000
A9-7777-4. New villa in luxury resort with yacht marina The new Luxury project is locat…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 522 m²
€ 9,845,000
A9-7777-5. Super villa with private beach in luxury resort with yacht marina The new Luxury&…
3 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
D2-1096. Great house in Djenovici, 100 meters from the seaHouse for sale in Djenovici, under…
7 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 324 m²
€ 300,000
Excellent offer! Villa in Kumbor is just 100 meters from the beach. Villa with an area of 3…
Housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
House
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
€ 323,650
An exclusive and unique tourist complex, a luxury class with a marina in the village of Kumb…
Duplexin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Duplex
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 275,000
Mini hotel with sea view on Luštica, Žanjica For sale unfinished (rough works) mini …
5 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 350,000
Spacious one-story house, in a quiet, beautiful place Baoshichi on the second line from the …
7 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 360,000
A magnificent modern new house in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, the village of Baoshichi. A tw…
7 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 315,000
House in the small fishing village of Baoshichi. The house is connected to the city sewer,…
9 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
For sale is a house consisting of three apartments in Baosichi in the Herceg Novi area. The …
4 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House with a total area of 300m2, with a swimming pool in the village of Djenovichi, Herc…
9 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 570,000
4 room housein Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
197 m²
€ 450,000
Area 197 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 220 square meters.m. Number of floor…
Villa 5 room villain Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa area: 350m2 ; Land area: 750m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sanuzly: 3 + 2 toilets ; Floors…

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir