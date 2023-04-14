Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 1,050,000
The distance to the sea is 70m. The total area of 138 square meters.meters Floor - 8 One…
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 310,000
The object code is 1.28.13.9632 Apartment-studio in Tivat, Porto Montenegro Main characteris…
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
100 m²
€ 481,657
Beautiful stone house for sale in Rafailovići, Budva. The house was built in 18 century and…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 237,820
A4-1159. Luxury two-bedroom apartment in New Condo with a pool, Tivat, Kavac Big comfortable…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 bath
92 m²
€ 280,000
These fantastic apartments, located in a small town of Djenovici, benefit from the most amaz…
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath
330 m²
€ 1,253,486
Luxury villa in Rezevici, Budva is located in a natural, beautiful, and peaceful environment…
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath
150 m²
€ 240,000
House in Bar For sale house on the outskirts of Bar, in the area of Dobre Water, just 50 met…
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
96 m²
€ 370,000
This beautiful, bright apartment for sale in Przno, near Budva, is a great opportunity to be…
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
102 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 199,013
D9-2333. Two bedroom apartment with pool in Bar Riviera For sale flat + garage parking space…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
52 m²
€ 120,000
One bedroom apartment in Becici. Apartment with a total area of 52 m2. Located on the se…
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 140,000
The code of a property - 2.29.11.1335
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 190,000
NUM 52 Apartments for sale in a region of Herceg Novi-Bijela. Total building area is 330…
Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map