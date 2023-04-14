Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 1,050,000
The distance to the sea is 70m. The total area of 138 square meters.meters Floor - 8 One…
Apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 310,000
The object code is 1.28.13.9632 Apartment-studio in Tivat, Porto Montenegro Main characteris…
4 room housein Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 100 m²
€ 481,657
Beautiful stone house for sale in Rafailovići, Budva. The house was built in 18 century and…
2 room apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 237,820
A4-1159. Luxury two-bedroom apartment in New Condo with a pool, Tivat, Kavac Big comfortable…
2 room apartmentin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 280,000
These fantastic apartments, located in a small town of Djenovici, benefit from the most amaz…
Villa 5 room villain Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath 330 m²
€ 1,253,486
Luxury villa in Rezevici, Budva is located in a natural, beautiful, and peaceful environment…
2 room housein Bar, Montenegro
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 bath 150 m²
€ 240,000
House in Bar For sale house on the outskirts of Bar, in the area of Dobre Water, just 50 met…
2 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
96 m²
€ 370,000
This beautiful, bright apartment for sale in Przno, near Budva, is a great opportunity to be…
1 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 102 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 199,013
D9-2333. Two bedroom apartment with pool in Bar Riviera For sale flat + garage parking space…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 52 m²
€ 120,000
One bedroom apartment in Becici. Apartment with a total area of ​ ​ 52 m2. Located on the se…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 140,000
The code of a property - 2.29.11.1335
3 room apartmentin Bijela, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 190,000
NUM 52 Apartments for sale in a region of Herceg Novi-Bijela. Total building area is 330…

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
