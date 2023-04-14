Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplexin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Duplex
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 275,000
Mini hotel with sea view on Luštica, Žanjica For sale unfinished (rough works) mini …

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir