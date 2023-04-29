Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Zelenika
18
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 110,000
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir