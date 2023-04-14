Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Residential properties for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Zelenika
42
Clear all
249 properties total found
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
NUM 5215 For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Djenovichi, near the city of Herceg Novi. T…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 100,000
For sale is an apartment in the city of Djenovici, near the world-famous complex Porto Novi,…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 126,500
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 340,000
For sale a house in Zelenik, a settlement located in the – Herceg Novi. The area of the hous…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5197 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and…
3 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 340,000
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 70,000
A7-024. New residential house in Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale in a new house in Kumbor, Herce…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
For sale apartment in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and is locat…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available in a new building. It has modern quality finishes …
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 130,000
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 170,000
New one bedroom apartment for sale in Kumbor with an additional roof terrace. Stunning sea v…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 125,000
New one bedroom apartment for sale in Kumbor with stunning sea views. The area of the apartm…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 105,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment in Kumbor with its own courtyard. The area of the apart…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
5 Floor
€ 220,000
A7-019. Apartment on the first line in Kumbor, Herceg NoviFor sale apartment in Kumbor, Herc…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 109,000
A7-021. Sea view apartment Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartment in Kumbor, Herceg …
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 103,000
For sale two bedroom apartment in Kumbor. Total area 80 sq.m. There is a sea view. Two room…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
66 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 5157 For sale two-bedroom apartment with a sea view near Herceg Novi. The apartment …
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
66 m²
€ 170,000
Three-room apartment for sale with sea views near Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of …
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 132,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool in Djenovichi. The apartmen…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 132,000
NUM 4826 For sale one-bedroom apartment in a complex with a pool in Djenovici. The apart…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 bath
61 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 139,000
This is a beautifully & stylishly decorated apartment that is priced to sell! I…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 115,000
NUM 5125 Apartments for sale in a new building near Đenovići. The apartments are between…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 115,000
Apartments for sale in a new house near Djenovichi. Apartments ranging from 45 to 49 m2 in a…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 400,000
A7-017. Designer apartment in Djenovici, Herceg NoviFor sale in Djenovici Herceg Novi Spacio…
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
43 m²
€ 130,000
For sale apartment in Herceg Novi, Djenovichi. The apartment has an area of 43 m2 and is loc…
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5091 One-bedroom apartment for sale in a newly built building in Kumbor. The apartme…
Search using the map