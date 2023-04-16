Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Zelenika
Residential properties for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro
42 properties total found
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 126,500
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 340,000
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 5197 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment has an area of 52 m2 and…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 117,000
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 130,000
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 150,000
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
9 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 230,000
Three-storey house in Kuti, Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 193 m2, and the area of t…
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
D7-003. Cozy house in Herceg Novifor sale house in Zeleniki. The house is made of good mater…
8 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 225,000
The house is located in Zelenika, on a flat plot, 2 km from the sea Area of the house: 210 m…
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 170,000
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 4518 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The area of the house is 64 m2, and…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 141,000
A9-532. Two bedroom apartment in Zelenika with sea view For sale apartment in Zelenika with …
6 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 180,000
NUM 2266 Three-storey house for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The house with a total are…
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2290 Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and th…
5 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
D2-1008. Nice house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi rivieraNice house for sale in Zelenika, He…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 104,000
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 103,480
A2-302. Flats in ZelenikaA new complex of two buildings, located in a quiet, very green plac…
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1
D2-1098. Cozy house with a beautiful garden in ZelenikaA two-storey house for sale in Zeleni…
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
D5-115. Two small Houses on one plot in ZelenikaTwo houses for sale on one plot of cascade p…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 135,000
A5-126. New apartment with pool and sea view in ZelenikaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms…
3 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bath
124 m²
€ 480,000
Amazing town villa with splendid sea view for sale in center of Herceg Novi.This villa is co…
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
48 m²
€ 84,000
Wonderful fully furnished one bedrooms apartments with sea views for sale in newly built res…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bath
108 m²
€ 250,000
Villa with sea views for sale situatedin a quiet part of Zelenika, near Herceg Novi, Montene…
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bath
71 m²
€ 125,000
Wonderful fully furnished Two bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bath
58 m²
€ 91,000
Wonderful fully furnished one bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
