Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

23 properties total found
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 50,000
Two-storey house with stunning views of Durmitor. The total area of ​​the house is 68m2, th…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 120,000
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
6 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
6 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 128 m²
€ 220,000
The House in fantastic mountain valley. Modern and cozy house with 6 separate bedrooms an…
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,000
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 127,800
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 110,000
Wooden house with sauna in Zabljak Open space big wood house 140 m2 in 2 levels is on sale …
6 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
6 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 255 m²
€ 220,000
New house is 3 separate levels in Zabljak. The new house in 3 separate levels, which can be…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,000
2 level house in fantastic view area is for sale. It is just 3 km from the center of Zabljak…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 69,000
Excellent apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The apartment is located on the third fl…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 70,000
Duplex apartment in a chic place, on the way to Lac Noir.The area of l & # 39; apartment is …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 50,000
Wood house in 2 level, total area 47m2 with terrace. The house is placed in very nature plac…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 91,000
Two-storey wooden building in Zabljak. The house has an area of ​​132 m2, plus a spacious t…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 72,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. The house has a total area of ​​116 m2, the area of ​​the firs…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 92,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. A two-storey house with an area of ​​84 m2, plus a terrace and…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. House area 65 m2. Block walls with insulation. The house is ve…
