Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Žabljak Municipality
Zabljak
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Zabljak, Montenegro
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 50,000
Two-storey house with stunning views of Durmitor. The total area of the house is 68m2, th…
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 120,000
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
6 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
128 m²
€ 220,000
The House in fantastic mountain valley. Modern and cozy house with 6 separate bedrooms an…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 90,000
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 127,800
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 110,000
Wooden house with sauna in Zabljak Open space big wood house 140 m2 in 2 levels is on sale …
6 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
255 m²
€ 220,000
New house is 3 separate levels in Zabljak. The new house in 3 separate levels, which can be…
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,000
2 level house in fantastic view area is for sale. It is just 3 km from the center of Zabljak…
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 69,000
Excellent apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The apartment is located on the third fl…
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 70,000
Duplex apartment in a chic place, on the way to Lac Noir.The area of l & # 39; apartment is …
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 50,000
Wood house in 2 level, total area 47m2 with terrace. The house is placed in very nature plac…
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 91,000
Two-storey wooden building in Zabljak. The house has an area of 132 m2, plus a spacious t…
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
116 m²
€ 72,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. The house has a total area of 116 m2, the area of the firs…
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 92,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. A two-storey house with an area of 84 m2, plus a terrace and…
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak. House area 65 m2. Block walls with insulation. The house is ve…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map