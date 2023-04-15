Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Zabljak
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 115,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 63,000
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 160,000
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 90,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 95,000
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 60,000
COMFORTABLE WOODEN HOUSES 90M2 IN THE PINE FOREST IN ZABLJAK Two semi-detached houses for s…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 180,000
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 120,000
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 127,000
Tourist house in 3 levels near Zabljak. The house is being sold as a running rental busines…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 310,000
Hotel 600m2 near ski center (grey stage of construction) in Zabljak. Apartment complex in g…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 158,000
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
248 m²
€ 300,000
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 371,000
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 160,000
The house with 3 apartments near ski center near the Zabljak. The 3 level building w…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 72,000
The house in 3 level 158m2, 3+1 (under construction) surrounded by coniferous forest is for …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 50,000
Two-storey house with stunning views of Durmitor. The total area of ​​the house is 68m2, th…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 120,000
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 150,000
Good house in beautiful nature place is for sale. Very comfortable family house with 3 be…
6 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
6 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 128 m²
€ 220,000
The House in fantastic mountain valley. Modern and cozy house with 6 separate bedrooms an…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 110,000
Wooden house with sauna in Zabljak Open space big wood house 140 m2 in 2 levels is on sale …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir