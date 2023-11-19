Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Zabljak
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garden in Zabljak, Montenegro
Cottage 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
In a beautiful location in Zabljak ,Borje, we offer for sale four fully equipped cottages th…
€65,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir