Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Zabljak
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,000
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 127,800
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 69,000
Excellent apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The apartment is located on the third fl…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 70,000
Duplex apartment in a chic place, on the way to Lac Noir.The area of l & # 39; apartment is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir