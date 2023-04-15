Montenegro
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
€ 70,000
One-bedroom apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The second floor of a six-story buildin…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 95,000
New apartment 64m2, 2+1 in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment with two bedrooms,…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 120,000
New apartment 82m2, 2+1 at an attic floor in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment …
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 90,000
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 127,800
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment for renovation in the center of Zabljak Perspective apartment for renovation in t…
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
€ 39,000
The small apartment in the center of Zabljak is on sale. Total area 27m2, 1+1, placed in th…
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 69,000
Excellent apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The apartment is located on the third fl…
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 70,000
Duplex apartment in a chic place, on the way to Lac Noir.The area of l & # 39; apartment is …
9 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
10 bath
370 m²
€ 485,000
Spacious house with a restaurant for salein Zabljak, Montenegro.Zabljak is surrounded by twe…
