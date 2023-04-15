Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Igalo – New apartments complex for sale The complex consists of 67 apartments w…
6 room housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath 200 m²
€ 549,993
Location: Dobrota, Kotor Villa area: 200 sq.m. Plot area: 836 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 6 Nu…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 245,853
A4-649. Three bedroom apartment in BudvaA spacious four-room apartment with an area of ​​121…
Apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
Apartment
Przno, Montenegro
€ 98,156
Apartments with sea view in a residential complex – Przno, Budva. Quality complex with…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
67 m²
€ 140,700
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 121 m²
€ 395,000
Apartment in the center of Budva, very close to the sea. Clean new house equipped with an el…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 367,030
Budva, Rafailovichi - new apartment with a garage and sea view 200 meters from the sea and …
3 room townhousein Bigova, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 393,166
A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, near the cities of Tivat and Kotor. Town…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 214,002
A4-1531. Two Bedroom Apartment in Becici with mountain View. For sale two bedrooms apartment…
8 room housein Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
8 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 330,000
Spacious new house, located in the village of Sveti Stefan, Budvanskaya Riviera. The house w…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
55 m²
€ 51,000
Object code - 4.25.11.10661Home requiring repair with sea view in Sutomore House Features: -…
6 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
255 m²
€ 149,304
Object code - 3.25.11.11126The house is under construction, located in the village of Dobra …

