Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
40
House To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 115,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 63,000
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 160,000
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 90,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 95,000
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
4 room housein Pasina voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 3
€ 81,000
Tiny style compact house on 3 levels. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total area…
2 room housein Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 room house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 3
€ 126,500
This house is being sold as a running rental business, the house has permission as a tourist…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
Housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
House
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
A big open plan wood house of 140 m2 on 2 levels is on sale in Zabljak, Montenegro. Total ar…
Chaletin Virak, Montenegro
Chalet
Virak, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,000
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
2 room housein Virak, Montenegro
2 room house
Virak, Montenegro
2 bath 97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
This Ski House is 97 m2 + 2 terraces and on a plot of 300 m2. It is in a great location rig…
2 room housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
2 room house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 45,000
Family  ceramic-monolithic 102 m2 house in 3 levels is on sale in lovely area Kovacka D…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 60,000
COMFORTABLE WOODEN HOUSES 90M2 IN THE PINE FOREST IN ZABLJAK Two semi-detached houses for s…
4 room housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
4 room house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 91,000
This is a very comfortable family house in nestled in a forest area, just 3 km from the cent…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 180,000
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 120,000
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 127,000
Tourist house in 3 levels near Zabljak. The house is being sold as a running rental busines…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 310,000
Hotel 600m2 near ski center (grey stage of construction) in Zabljak. Apartment complex in g…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 158,000
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
248 m²
€ 300,000
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 371,000

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir