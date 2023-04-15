Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 115,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 63,000
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 160,000
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 90,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 95,000
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
4 room housein Pasina voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 3
€ 81,000
Tiny style compact house on 3 levels. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total area…
2 room housein Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 room house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 3
€ 126,500
This house is being sold as a running rental business, the house has permission as a tourist…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
Housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
House
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
A big open plan wood house of 140 m2 on 2 levels is on sale in Zabljak, Montenegro. Total ar…
Chaletin Virak, Montenegro
Chalet
Virak, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,000
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
2 room housein Virak, Montenegro
2 room house
Virak, Montenegro
2 bath 97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
This Ski House is 97 m2 + 2 terraces and on a plot of 300 m2. It is in a great location rig…
2 room housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
2 room house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 45,000
Family  ceramic-monolithic 102 m2 house in 3 levels is on sale in lovely area Kovacka D…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 70,000
One-bedroom apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The second floor of a six-story buildin…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 60,000
COMFORTABLE WOODEN HOUSES 90M2 IN THE PINE FOREST IN ZABLJAK Two semi-detached houses for s…
4 room housein Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
4 room house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 91,000
This is a very comfortable family house in nestled in a forest area, just 3 km from the cent…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 180,000
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 120,000
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 127,000
Tourist house in 3 levels near Zabljak. The house is being sold as a running rental busines…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 310,000
Hotel 600m2 near ski center (grey stage of construction) in Zabljak. Apartment complex in g…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 158,000
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
248 m²
€ 300,000

