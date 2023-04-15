Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

50 properties total found
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 136,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 115,000
For sale is a house in the north of Montenegro, in the city of Zabljak. The house is locate…
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 63,000
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 160,000
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 90,000
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 95,000
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
1 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 70,000
One-bedroom apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The second floor of a six-story buildin…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 60,000
COMFORTABLE WOODEN HOUSES 90M2 IN THE PINE FOREST IN ZABLJAK Two semi-detached houses for s…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 180,000
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 120,000
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 148,000
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
84 m²
€ 81,000
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 127,000
Tourist house in 3 levels near Zabljak. The house is being sold as a running rental busines…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 310,000
Hotel 600m2 near ski center (grey stage of construction) in Zabljak. Apartment complex in g…
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 220,000
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
4 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 158,000
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separa…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 250,000
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
248 m²
€ 300,000
Housein Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 371,000
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 95,000
New apartment 64m2, 2+1 in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment with two bedrooms,…
2 room apartmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 120,000
New apartment 82m2, 2+1 at an attic floor in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment …
5 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 160,000
The house with 3 apartments near ski center near the Zabljak. The 3 level building w…
3 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 72,000
The house in 3 level 158m2, 3+1 (under construction) surrounded by coniferous forest is for …
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 50,000
Two-storey house with stunning views of Durmitor. The total area of ​​the house is 68m2, th…
2 room housein Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 120,000
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
