Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Montenegro

Tivat
63
Prcanj
48
Kotor
29
Budva
23
Herceg Novi
21
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
73 properties total found
Villa Villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath 380 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale   This modern stone vill…
Villa 4 room villain Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath 235 m² 3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
Villa 6 room villain durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
6 bath 558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula –  Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villain Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa 4 room villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 211 m² 3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 9 bathroomsin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Susanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
420 m²
Price on request
Bar, Zeleni Pojas – Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera for sale   This nicel…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 373 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath 490 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 456 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa Villa 5 bathroomsin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Kamenari, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir