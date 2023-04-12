Montenegro
20
73 properties total found
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath
235 m²
3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
6 bath
558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula – Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
420 m²
Price on request
Bar, Zeleni Pojas – Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera for sale This nicel…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
373 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
490 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
456 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath
554 m²
2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kamenari, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Villa - Mini-hotel with sea views and swimming pool in Kamenari. The villa is a four-storey…
