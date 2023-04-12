Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Montenegro
Bar
82
Sveti Stefan
78
Tivat
63
Prcanj
48
Kotor
29
Budva
23
Herceg Novi
21
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Petrovac
10
Ljesnica
7
Nedakusi
6
Potkrajci
6
Risan
6
Bijela
4
Lustica
4
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
4
Donja Lastva
3
Sutomore
2
347 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
467 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
